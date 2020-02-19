Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russian Federat : Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's opening remarks during talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Ayman Safadi, Moscow, February 19, 2020

Mr Minister, my dear friend,

Colleagues,

We appreciate this opportunity to hold another round of consultations at foreign minister level. Our regular contacts are of special significance, considering the intensity of our meetings at the highest level. President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and His Majesty King Abdullah II of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan regularly discuss the entire range of matters regarding our relations, paying particular attention to bilateral trade, economic and humanitarian issues and the coordination of our actions in the region and on the international arena as a whole.

I am certain that today's talks will allow us to make additional practical steps on implementing the agreements reached at the highest level.