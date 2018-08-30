Log in
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russian Federat : Press release on Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov’s consultations with Deputy Foreign Minister of Japan Takeo Mori

08/30/2018 | 06:32pm CEST

On August 29-30, Russia and Japan held consultations on bilateral relations at the level of deputy foreign ministers (Igor Morgulov - Takeo Mori).

The officials discussed the status and development prospects of the political dialogue, trade and economic cooperation, interaction on the global stage and cultural and other humanitarian exchanges in the context of preparations for a meeting at the highest level on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum this September.

They also discussed the situation in the Asia-Pacific Region, including topical issues related to establishing new security architecture there.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 16:31:06 UTC
