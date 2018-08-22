Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russian Federat : Press release on Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov’s meeting with State Minister, Minister of Defence of Cote d’Ivoire Hamed Bakayoko

On August 22, Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov had a meeting at the Foreign Ministry with State Minister, Minister of Defence of Cote d'Ivoire Hamed Bakayoko, who came to Moscow to attend Army 2018 International Military-Technical Forum.

During the conversation, also attended by Cote d'Ivoire's Ambassador to Russia Roger Gnango, the officials discussed topical matters concerning bilateral affaires, marked by a tradition of friendly ties between Russia and Cote- d'Ivoire, with a focus on ways to step up trade, economic, investment and military-technical cooperation, as well as expand humanitarian ties.

They reaffirmed the mutual commitment by Moscow and Abidjan to breathe new life into the political dialogue on international matters of mutual interest, including within the UN and its Security Council, in which Cote d'Ivoire is a non-permanent member in 2018-2019.