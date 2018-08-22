Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russian Federat : Press release on Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov’s meeting with State Minister, Minister of Defence of Cote d’Ivoire Hamed Bakayoko

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 03:17pm CEST

On August 22, Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov had a meeting at the Foreign Ministry with State Minister, Minister of Defence of Cote d'Ivoire Hamed Bakayoko, who came to Moscow to attend Army 2018 International Military-Technical Forum.

During the conversation, also attended by Cote d'Ivoire's Ambassador to Russia Roger Gnango, the officials discussed topical matters concerning bilateral affaires, marked by a tradition of friendly ties between Russia and Cote- d'Ivoire, with a focus on ways to step up trade, economic, investment and military-technical cooperation, as well as expand humanitarian ties.

They reaffirmed the mutual commitment by Moscow and Abidjan to breathe new life into the political dialogue on international matters of mutual interest, including within the UN and its Security Council, in which Cote d'Ivoire is a non-permanent member in 2018-2019.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 13:16:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:41aS&P 500 bull market now arguably the oldest ever
RE
09:40aCanadian dollar nears two-week high despite dip in retail sales
RE
09:38aCanada retail sales edge lower in June, May revised up
RE
09:36aCanada Retail Sales Edged Down in June -- Update
DJ
09:35aWall St. opens slightly lower on Trump legal woes
RE
09:34aTSX rises at open as energy, bank stocks advance
RE
09:32aILO INTERNATIONAL LABOUR ORGANIZATION : McDonald’s ties up with the Global Initiative on Decent Jobs for Youth
PU
09:17aPARLIAMENT OF SOUTH AFRICA : Mineral Resources Committee Welcomes Work Done by Minister Thus Far
PU
09:17aPJM INTERCONNECTION LLC : Phillips Appointed to U.S. DOE Advisory Committee
PU
09:17aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF RUSSIAN FEDERAT : Press release on Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov’s meeting with State Minister, Minister of Defence of Cote d’Ivoire Hamed Bakayoko
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : Deal-hungry investment bankers walk Tesla tightrope
2CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL AG: Revision of Guidance for Fiscal 2018
3Global wheat supply to crisis levels; big China stocks won't provide relief
4NVIDIA CORPORATION : DRIVERLESS ED: Students Advance Self-Driving Research at ’Formula Student Germany&r..
5MARINE HARVEST : 220818 | MARINE HARVEST ASA (OSE: MHG): Quarterly dividend...

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.