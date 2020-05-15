Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russian Federat : Press release on Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin's videoconference with ambassadors of Germany, Italy and France to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr, Pasquale Terracciano and Pierre Levy

On May 15, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin had a videoconference with Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Russian Federation Geza Andreas von Geyr, Ambassador of the Italian Republic Pasquale Terracciano and Ambassador of the French Republic Pierre Levy, at their request.

The parties discussed developments in and around Libya, including in the context of the European Union's decision to launch Operation Irini in the Mediterranean, designed, in particular, to enforce the UN arms embargo against this country.

The parties confirmed that there is no alternative to a political settlement of the armed conflict in Libya and the central role of the UN in this process.