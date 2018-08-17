Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russian Federat : Press release on the progress of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for the Iranian nuclear programme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 09:21pm CEST

Russia continues to consistently implement its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation is carrying out a series of projects designed to ensure compliance with the terms of the JCPOA.

A bilateral high-tech Russian-Iranian project to reconfigure two centrifuge cascades at a former uranium enrichment plant in Fordo to produce stable isotopes is being successfully implemented. Stable isotopes will be used for industrial and medical purposes.

Fuel stockpiles with enrichment levels of up to 20 percent for the Tehran Research Reactor are being stored in Russia. They are being returned to Iran in batches of under 5 kg at Iran's request and after receiving confirmation from the IAEA that all JCPOA prerequisites outlined for doing so have been met. The first batch was transferred to Iran in early 2017. Preparations are underway to send a second batch.

In addition, Russia has confirmed its willingness to assist Iran, on an as-needed basis, in managing the surplus low-enriched uranium, the reserves of which are not to exceed 300 kg in Iran. We are also providing various types of assistance in implementing Annex III to the JCPOA, which contains a list of specific areas of cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran for the peaceful use of atomic energy.

The above cooperation with Iran is being carried out strictly in accordance with the JCPOA terms and UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and under full IAEA control. We reiterate our decisive commitment to take all the necessary measures to preserve and fully implement the JCPOA.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 19:20:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:06pISSA WORLDWIDE CLEANING INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Speaks Out Against Proposed Tariffs
PU
10:01pDollar slips as China-U.S. trade worries ebb
RE
10:00pOil rises in session, but has weekly loss on trade worries
RE
10:00pSEC moves to ease information disclosure requirements
RE
10:00pTrump asks SEC to mull half-year corporate filings
RE
09:59pOil rises in session, but has weekly loss on trade worries
RE
09:57pTrump backs CEOs, proposes easing corporate reporting rules
RE
09:56pManafort jury asks to go home at 5 p.m. on Friday
RE
09:56pInstant View - Trump asks U.S. SEC to mull half-year corporate filings
RE
09:56pSEC says it continues to study frequency of company reporting
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecast lags Wall Street as crypto demand evaporates
2SCHINDLER HOLDING AG : Schindler Interim Report as of June 30, 2018
3NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK A/S : Invests in Diabetes Treatment With Deal That Could Exceed $800 Million
4NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP : GET IN LINE: Backlog for Big Rigs Stretches to 2019
5NORSK HYDRO : NORSK HYDRO : Hydro’s Kurri Kurri smelter site acquired by Flow Systems (Aug 17, 2018)

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.