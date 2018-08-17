Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russian Federat : Press release on the progress of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for the Iranian nuclear programme

Russia continues to consistently implement its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation is carrying out a series of projects designed to ensure compliance with the terms of the JCPOA.

A bilateral high-tech Russian-Iranian project to reconfigure two centrifuge cascades at a former uranium enrichment plant in Fordo to produce stable isotopes is being successfully implemented. Stable isotopes will be used for industrial and medical purposes.

Fuel stockpiles with enrichment levels of up to 20 percent for the Tehran Research Reactor are being stored in Russia. They are being returned to Iran in batches of under 5 kg at Iran's request and after receiving confirmation from the IAEA that all JCPOA prerequisites outlined for doing so have been met. The first batch was transferred to Iran in early 2017. Preparations are underway to send a second batch.

In addition, Russia has confirmed its willingness to assist Iran, on an as-needed basis, in managing the surplus low-enriched uranium, the reserves of which are not to exceed 300 kg in Iran. We are also providing various types of assistance in implementing Annex III to the JCPOA, which contains a list of specific areas of cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran for the peaceful use of atomic energy.

The above cooperation with Iran is being carried out strictly in accordance with the JCPOA terms and UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and under full IAEA control. We reiterate our decisive commitment to take all the necessary measures to preserve and fully implement the JCPOA.