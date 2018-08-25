Ministry of Foreign Affairs of United Arab Emi : 9,200 people benefited from UAE's sacrificial meat project in Sudan.

The UAE Embassy in Khartoum has carried out a sacrificial meat project in Sudan, provided by the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, and the Fujairah Charity Association, as part of the 'Year of Zayed 2018'.

The project - which was implemented during the second and third days of Eid al-Adha - benefited around 9,200 people in Omdurman and Dar Al Salam areas in Khartoum.

The beneficiaries expressed their thanks and gratitude for the great role played by the UAE through its charitable institutions.

​