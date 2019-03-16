Ministry of Foreign Affairs of United Arab Emi : H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets Brazilian Defence Minister.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has met with Fernando Azevedo e Silva, Brazilian Defence Minister, as part of Sheikh Abdullah's official visit to Brazil.

At the meeting, the two sides discussed ways of developing cooperation between the UAE and Brazil, especially in the military and defence fields. They also discussed the latest developments in the region and exchanged views on a number of international issues of common concern.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah underlined the need to deepen ties between the UAE and Brazil and their continued keenness to strengthen them.

For his part, the Brazilian Defence Minister praised the high-level relations between both countries, stressing the importance of fostering coordination across various sectors.

He also lauded the UAE's pioneering status at the regional and international levels and its initiatives to support the international community efforts to bring stability and peace in the world.

The meeting was attended by Hafsa Abdulla Al Ulama, UAE Ambassador to Brazil.

