Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Sl : European Investment Bank Will Be Instrumental in Solving Economic Impacts of the Corona Crisis, as well as in the Realization of Necessary Systemic Changes in the Slovak Economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/09/2020 | 10:39am EDT

State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, Ingrid Brocková, received the head of the Office of the European Investment Bank Group, Gerd Uwe Weller, today (6 August 2020) on occasion of his assuming the function.

In addition to European topics, such as the recently adopted Multiannual Financial Framework of the European Union (EU) for 2021-2027 and the Conference on the Future of Europe, the partners talked about the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State Secretary expressed her appreciation for the cooperation with the European Investment Bank, owing to which the Slovak Republic has drawn credit resources in the amount of EUR 9.3 billion. 'I believe that the European Investment Bank will be instrumental in solving the economic impacts of the corona crisis, as well as in the realization of necessary systemic changes in the Slovak economy. For Slovakia it is important that the European banking institution remain an active partner also in the upcoming period, when we will decide about an effective use of the extraordinary financial package,' stated the State Secretary.

The European Investment Bank is a financial institution of the European Union and its 27 member states. It represents a flexible and effective source of funding projects also beyond the territory of the European community. The Bank finances infrastructure projects, supports small and medium-sized enterprises, and invests in innovation, climate change and the environment.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2020 14:38:17 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:09aWORLD BANK : More productive activities and opportunities for improving the livelihoods of Miskito communities in Honduras
PU
10:39aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AND EUROPEAN AFFAIRS OF SL : European Investment Bank Will Be Instrumental in Solving Economic Impacts of the Corona Crisis, as well as in the Realization of Necessary Systemic Changes in the Slovak Economy
PU
10:29aDEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RESOURCES OF NIGERIA : DPR seals 8 stations over unsafe practice in Akwa Ibom
PU
10:24aEVERYONE EQUAL : The Resilience of Indigenous Peoples Across the Globe
PU
10:15aAustralia Immigration Halt Is a Cautionary Lesson for Other Nations
DJ
10:14aU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Statement by Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin on the President's Executive Orders Providing Continuing Economic Relief
PU
10:04aBLM BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT : concludes the 2020 Nevada Wild Horse Range HMA Emergency Wild Horse Gather
PU
09:05a'LIKE GOLD' : Canadian canola prices spike as shippers find back door to China
RE
08:23aMACRON TELLS DONOR CONFERENCE : 'Lebanon's future is at stake'
RE
08:06aMACRON TELLS LEBANON DONOR CONFERENCE : "we must act quickly"
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BP PLC : Oil giants' production cuts come to 1 million bpd as they post massive writedowns
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Twitter expressed interest in buying TikTok's U.S. operations
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: India data-curb plan 'anathema', U.S. tech giants plan pushback
4BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : being probed by UK privacy watchdog on accusations of spying on staff
5FACEBOOK : TikTok Isn't the First -- or Last -- App Instagram Copies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group