Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Sl : European Investment Bank Will Be Instrumental in Solving Economic Impacts of the Corona Crisis, as well as in the Realization of Necessary Systemic Changes in the Slovak Economy

State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, Ingrid Brocková, received the head of the Office of the European Investment Bank Group, Gerd Uwe Weller, today (6 August 2020) on occasion of his assuming the function.

In addition to European topics, such as the recently adopted Multiannual Financial Framework of the European Union (EU) for 2021-2027 and the Conference on the Future of Europe, the partners talked about the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State Secretary expressed her appreciation for the cooperation with the European Investment Bank, owing to which the Slovak Republic has drawn credit resources in the amount of EUR 9.3 billion. 'I believe that the European Investment Bank will be instrumental in solving the economic impacts of the corona crisis, as well as in the realization of necessary systemic changes in the Slovak economy. For Slovakia it is important that the European banking institution remain an active partner also in the upcoming period, when we will decide about an effective use of the extraordinary financial package,' stated the State Secretary.

The European Investment Bank is a financial institution of the European Union and its 27 member states. It represents a flexible and effective source of funding projects also beyond the territory of the European community. The Bank finances infrastructure projects, supports small and medium-sized enterprises, and invests in innovation, climate change and the environment.