Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Sl : The Foreign Affairs Ministry to be part of the Digital Transformation

06/06/2020 | 03:46pm EDT

5.6.2020 | Aktivity štátnych tajomníkov

The digitalization of the private and public sectors, the transfer of experience and assistance to other countries through the instruments of development cooperation, and making more attractive the return for Slovaks from abroad - these were the topics of today's meeting (June 5, 2020) of the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, Ingrid Brocková, and the Vice President of the IT Association of Slovakia and the National Union of Employers Mário Lelovský. 'We recognize that digitalization is a global trend that requires a skilled workforce. I am glad that Slovakia has a wide base of successful IT companies and many young talents. I am particularly pleased that we can share our competence with other countries. I can assure you that the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic will continue to be an active member of the digital coalition and will continue to support the projects of the IT Association of Slovakia,' emphasized the State Secretary.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic published this content on 05 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2020 19:45:00 UTC
