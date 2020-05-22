Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Forests Lands and Natural Resource Op : Minister's statement on NAFTA panel decision

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 09:33pm EDT

Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, has released the following statement in response to today's North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) ruling on the U.S. International Trade Commission's (USITC) determination that the Canadian lumber industry has harmed the U.S. industry:

'Our government is extremely disappointed in the NAFTA panel's ruling affirming the USITC's January 2018 material injury determination.

'This is only one piece in the ongoing softwood lumber dispute, and resolving this dispute is our top trade priority. Separate NAFTA appeals of the Department of Commerce's countervailing duty and anti-dumping duty determinations have also been initiated.

'We will continue to defend the 57,000 hard-working people whose livelihoods depend on B.C.'s forest industry against these unfair and unjustified tariffs.

'We will fight alongside Canada, on behalf of British Columbians and the communities that rely on the forest sector, as we continue to challenge these unfair tariffs through the appeals processes.'

Disclaimer

Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations of British Columbia published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2020 01:32:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:09aChina's diesel exports fall 9.2% in April vs month earlier
RE
12:38aECLAC Stresses the Value of the Regional Dimension as a Bridge to Connect the Global Processes and New National Realities Prompted by COVID-19 with regard to the Challenge of Fulfilling the 2030 Agenda
PU
12:38aRUBIO : How to Apply for USDA's Program to Provide Relief to Farmers and Ranchers Impacted by COVID-19
PU
12:16aThe Job Market's Long Road Back -2-
DJ
12:16aThe Job Market's Long Road Back
DJ
05/22CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Nation focuses on quality development
PU
05/22Hertz files for U.S. bankruptcy protection as car rentals evaporate in pandemic
RE
05/22Large employers push back on U.S. healthcare mergers during coronavirus crisis
RE
05/22Uber customer claims company won price-fixing suit because arbitrator was scared
RE
05/22CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's solid economy still intact, says NDRC official
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : Dozens of Chinese companies added to U.S. blacklist in latest Beijing r..
2TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Investors look beyond drug makers as hunt for C..
3GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Statement on NEJM Publication of Remdesivir Data From NIAID Study
4RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. : RA MEDICAL INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swic..
5IPSEN : IPSEN: New Surveys Show Over 80% of Patients with Spasticity and Cervical Dystonia Treated with Botuli..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group