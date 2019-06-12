Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of Repub : Cabinet approves MoU between India and Kyrgyzstan on Cooperation in the field of Health

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved theproposal of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare for signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare of the Republic of India and the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic in the field of Health.
Scope of Cooperation:
The Memorandum of Cooperation covers the following areas of cooperation:-
-
Strengthening of healthcare systems;
-
Non-communicable diseases, communicable diseases and anti-microbialresistance;
-
Development of hospital management systems and health informationsystems Hospital Management;
-
Maternal and child health;
-
Medical Researches;
-
Exchange of experience in transplantation of kidney and liver, cardiacsurgery, oncology, orthopedics, traumatology, etc.;
-
Improving capacity of human resources in the field of health;
-
Exchange of information and experience in the field of regulation ofpharmaceuticals & medical devices circulation;
-
Exchange of experience and information on good practice of clinical trials ofmedicines and medical products;
-
Integrated surveillance of diseases;
-
Arranging visits for the experience exchange among physicians, nurses andIT-specialists;
-
Exchange of experience on e-health;
-
Providing opportunities for health specialists to receive training andprofessional development at the 'India-Kyrgyz Center for InformationTechnologies' with further internships in the Republic of India;
-
Health Tourism; and
-
Any other area of cooperation as may be mutually decided upon.
Implementation:
A Working Group will be set up to further elaborate the details of cooperation and to oversee the implementation of this Memorandum of Understanding.
*****
AKT/AK
Disclaimer
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the Republic of India published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 15:58:03 UTC