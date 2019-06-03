Log in
Ministry of Industry Commerce Agriculture and Fi : Agri Ministry to promote increased growth of local peas

06/03/2019 | 05:49pm EDT

Hon J. C. Hutchinson (right), Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, discusses peas cultivated by Hinds Town farmers with Cosgrave Campbell (centre), farmer, during a tour of the group's display at the Noranda Bauxite Expo on May 30 at the Port Rhoades Sports Club in Discovery Bay, St. Ann. At left is Kent Skyers, Public Relations Superintendent at Noranda Bauxite.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, the Hon J.C. Hutchinson, says the Ministry will be encouraging farmers to grow more Portland Red and Miss Kelly peas in order to reduce the high imports of red peas.
Speaking at the Noranda Bauxite Expo & Fun Fair held at the Port Rhoades Sports Club in Discovery Bay, St. Ann, on May 30, Minister Hutchinson commended Noranda Bauxite for its investment in agriculture through its various initiatives such as its Land Reclamation and Partners in Agriculture programmes as well as the introduction of greenhouse technology to farmers and schools.
'When I see the products that are coming from especially the greenhouses, I think you are leading the way,' said Minister Hutchinson as he applauded Noranda for its efforts in promoting protected agriculture.
Government, Hutchinson said, has also been promoting protected agriculture and diversification to help solve the issue of small land space, which many small farmers face, as well as help to bring on board the technology that will result in high productivity and continuous production.

The minister stated that under the GOJ/Adaptation Fund Programme, Government had provided some 55 farmers from Cowley, McNie, Hinds Town, Blackstonedge, Walkerswood and Frank Hall in St. Ann with irrigation kits.
-30-

Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries of Jamaica published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 21:48:06 UTC
