Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Industry Commerce Agriculture and Fi : Agriculture Ministry's incentive programme an opportunity to improve island's food security, says farmer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 03:30pm EDT

Hot pepper farmer, Carlos Williams, tends to his farm in Canaan district in Dumfries, St. James.

Above Body
28 Aug 2020 communications

For 30-year-old hot pepper farmer, Carlos Williams, participation under the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries' (MICAF) Production Incentive Programme (PIP) represents an opportunity to improve Jamaica's food security.
'This is a very important programme. It will not only increase food production, but will help to feed a lot of people in communities across Jamaica,' he said.
Mr. Williams, a father to seven-year-old Amaya, is from Canaan district in Dumfries, St. James, and has been farming for the past three years.
He is one of 650 farmers, mainly from the parishes of Westmoreland, St. Elizabeth, Manchester, St. Thomas, St. Ann and St. Mary, growing hot peppers under the PIP with an expected 3,000 tonnes to be reaped for the 2020/21 crop year.
Mr. Williams, who specializes in growing Scotch Bonnet pepper and has two acres of land under production, also emphasized that the programme is relevant, especially at a time when a sense of assurance is needed that there is enough food available for consumption.
Since his involvement in the programme, Mr. Williams has reaped more than 150 tonnes of Scotch Bonnet pepper, which is one of two peppers used in the fresh and export market.
He credits his success in the business of farming to the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), which is the agency of MICAF implementing the $1.6-billion Production Incentive Programme.
Under the PIP, participating farmers received best practices training from RADA through meetings and field demonstrations.
RADA has also provided support by distributing planting materials, agricultural chemicals such as insecticides and fungicides, plastic mulch, irrigation and spraying equipment.
Outside of hot peppers, the PIP also targets crops such as ginger, dasheen, Irish potatoes, onion, sweet yam, strawberry and cassava for development with over 4,000 farmers expected to benefit, directly and indirectly.
Aside from growing hot peppers, Mr. Williams also plants a number of other crops, including 700 banks of yellow yam and an acre of sweet potato, and employs three workers to assist him
'These are the additional crops I have on a larger scale. I have other crops that I grow on a much smaller scale though to help finance the larger ones. There is also okra, cocoa and corn,' he pointed out.
Mr. Williams also plans to focus his attention on livestock with the recent completion of a chicken coop to house 3,500 broiler chickens, which, he noted, will be filled 'by the latest October'.
The St. James farmer believes his outlook for the future is bright and is encouraging other farmers to be a part of the Ministry's Production Incentive Programme.
-30-

Disclaimer

Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries of Jamaica published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 19:29:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:03pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Tech powers S&P 500 to record closing high, Dow now positive for the year
RE
04:02pWalmart ad revenue could quickly jump if TikTok bid succeeds
RE
04:01pFor the week, the s&p unofficially rose 3.26%, the dow unofficially added 2.59%, the nasdaq unofficially gained 3.38%
RE
04:01pCHINA SPACESAT : Trump administration says Sinochem and others backed by Chinese military
RE
04:00pDow jones industrial average closes in positive territory for the year, unofficially up 0.40% from jan 31 close
RE
04:00pArgentina eyes tax on the rich to raise $4 bln for pandemic response
RE
03:59pWall St Week Ahead-Value bulls bang drum for cheap stock resurgence on Fed, vaccine hopes
RE
03:58pDollar slides on Fed shift; yen surges after Abe resignation
RE
03:55pEDA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $2.2 Million in CARES Act Funding to Capitalize Revolving Loan Fund to Help Small Businesses in Nebraska Respond to Coronavirus
PU
03:50pU S HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES COMMITTEE ON FOREIGN : Reps. Engel, Sires, and Meeks Urge Full Investigations into Recent Murders in Colombia
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Bayer's Roundup Settlement Negotiations Hit New 'Speed Bump' -- WSJ
2APPLE INC. : Apple and Tesla are splitting their shares, but does it matter?
3UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. : United Airlines announces biggest pilot job cut in its history
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Mercedes gets big electric van order from Amazon
5As pandemic relief winds down, Canadian banks brace for a new reality

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group