Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Industry Commerce Agriculture and Fi : Agriculture ministry endorses Pig Production Early Warning System

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 08:13pm EDT

Dr. Roy McNeil, Chief Technical Director, Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries (MICAF), speaking at the 17th Annual General Meeting of the Jamaica Pig Farmers Association (JPFA)in Mandeville on September 26, 2019. Left are Assistant Vice-President Hi-Pro, Jaime O'Gilvie, Lenworth Fulton, President, Jamaica Agricultural Society, Dr. Rayon Gregory of the Veterinary Services Division, MICAF and Annabel Williams, President, JPFA.

Above Body
27 Sep 2019 communications

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries (MICAF) has endorsed the introduction of a Pig Production Early Warning System and the establishment of the Pork Association, describing them as viable strategies to be explored by stakeholders to strengthen and expand the pork industry.
'The industry, like any other, has to be built on market-driven demand that takes into account local consumption, value-added supply to the tourism sector and to sustainable export markets,' said Dr. Roy McNeil, Chief Technical Director at MICAF, as he addressed stakeholders in the pig industry at the 17th Annual General Meeting of the Jamaica Pig Farmers Association in Mandeville on September 26.
'We cannot allow the industry to be the victim of periods of glut and oversupply, which drive down prices and then shortages which negatively impact the consistency of market supply,' said Dr. McNeil.
Noting that Jamaica continues to lag behind in the export of pig and pork products, ranking 74 out of 101 exporting countries, the chief technical director implored the pig farmers to strive to increase exports by bringing the operations of the pork industry to an internationally acceptable standard.
This, he said, requires continuous improvement of Jamaica's husbandry practices with a view towards reducing mortality among piglets in addition to implementation of appropriate marketing strategies.
'We must seek to ensure that the average mortality rate moves from between 20-25% to the international standard of 5%,' stated McNeil.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries of Jamaica published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2019 00:12:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:48pSPILLOVER : world economies' next big headache
RE
08:24pU.S. labor judge rules that Tesla broke labor law
RE
08:23pCORY GARDNER : Gardner Celebrates Pueblo Solar Facility Announcement
PU
08:13pMINISTRY OF INDUSTRY COMMERCE AGRICULTURE AND FI : Agriculture ministry endorses Pig Production Early Warning System
PU
08:03pPREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC : 2019/09/28China to establish market-based electricity price mechanism
PU
08:00pMatch Group gets DOJ subpoena for documents relating to FTC complaint
RE
07:08pNATIONAL ENERGY BOARD GOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Canada Energy Regulator Orders Enbridge to Suspend Open Season
PU
07:00pU.S.-listed China shares, indexers, fall after delisting reports
RE
06:58pECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND : Summer School 2019 Concludes with the Participation of 40 Students from 19 Countries
PU
06:56pU.S.-listed China shares, indexers, fall after delisting reports
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump considers delisting Chinese firms from U.S. markets - sources
2TRUMP CONSIDERS DELISTING CHINESE FIRMS FROM U.S. MARKETS: sources
3COPPER LAKE RESOURCES LTD : COPPER LAKE RESOURCES : Appoints CFO
4NESTLÉ S.A. : Nestle, P&G say they will miss 2020 deforestation goals
5KINCORA COPPER LTD : KINCORA COPPER : Issues Shares for Services

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group