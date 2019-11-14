Ministry of Industry Commerce Agriculture and Fi : Annual General Meeting of the All-Island Jamaica Cane Farmers Association

Senior Director in the Strategic Planning Division of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Delroy Coley (second right) makes a point about the variety of sugarcane available, at the Annual General Meeting of the All-Island Jamaica Cane Farmers Association (AIJCFA), held Wednesday, November 13 at the Denbigh Showgrounds in Clarendon. Others from left are, President of the Jamaica Agricultural Society, Lenworth Fulton, Immediate Past Chairman of the AIJCFA, Allan Rickards and Manager of the AIJCFA, Nigel Myrie. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries of Jamaica published this content on 14 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2019 19:14:02 UTC