Ministry of Industry Commerce Agriculture and Fi : Chief Technical Director Monique Gibbs tours Bodles Research Station in Old Harbour

Chief Technical Director in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Monique Gibbs (second left), pays keen attention to information on the Frosty Pod Rot of Cocoa Disease provided by Senior Plant Protection Officer, Patrice Pitter (left), while on a tour of the Bodles Research Station in Old Harbour, St. Catherine on November 15. Others from third right are Owner and President of Essential Energy Solutions, Dan Stachofsky, Organic Agriculture Consultant with Essential Energy, Markus Braun, and Principal Research Director in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Dr. Lisa Myers Morgan. Essential Energy Solutions, through its trade name, Geofield Systems, is seeking to collaborate with Jamaica to use technology that neutralizes the effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR) in the environment, which stunts the growth of crops. Geofield's pioneering technology will therefore boost crop production by eliminating EMR. Attachments Original document

