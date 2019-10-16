Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Industry Commerce Agriculture and Fi : Dr. Crispim Moreira plants lychee tree on World Food Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 10:04pm EDT

Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Hon. Audley Shaw (third left), looks on as Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations Representative to Jamaica, Dr. Crispim Moreira (right), plants a lychee tree at the Christiana High School in Manchester on October 11, at the World Food Day National Ceremony and Exhibition. From left are Chairman of the school's Board, Dr. Hansel Gillman, Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) President, Lenworth Fulton, Custos Rotulorum for the parish of Manchester, Garfield Green, and Councillor of the Mandeville Division, Jones Oliphant.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries of Jamaica published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 02:03:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:04pMINISTRY OF INDUSTRY COMMERCE AGRICULTURE AND FI : Dr. Crispim Moreira plants lychee tree on World Food Day
PU
10:03pBoston pension votes to fire money manager Fisher, withdrawals surge toward $1 billion
RE
10:03pDollar, pound tread water; Aussie bolstered by jobs report
RE
09:49pIITA INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTE OF TROPICAL AGRICUL : Rwanda releases a digital application in the fight against bacterial wilt disease in bananas
PU
09:40pFiat Chrysler faces $79 million U.S. penalty for fuel economy shortfall
RE
09:40pSEC freezes assets of 18 traders over alleged manipulation
RE
09:39pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Revised FTA to boost China-Singapore ties
PU
09:38pRide-hailing companies Uber, Lyft won't testify before Congress
RE
09:34pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : United States and Singapore Sign Infrastructure Finance and Market Building Cooperation Framework
PU
09:33pFacebook executive confident Libra will win enough financial backers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : Drug firms offer to settle U.S. opioid suits with $50 billion package -..
2Production date for Boeing's long-haul 777-8 up in air as Qantas weighs options
3APPLE INC. : Netflix shares jump as subscribers grow ahead of Disney, Apple attack
4Oil rises on hopes OPEC will extend supply cuts, weaker U.S. dollar
5UAW, GM leaders have a deal to end strike, now workers will decide

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group