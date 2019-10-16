Ministry of Industry Commerce Agriculture and Fi : Dr. Crispim Moreira plants lychee tree on World Food Day

Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Hon. Audley Shaw (third left), looks on as Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations Representative to Jamaica, Dr. Crispim Moreira (right), plants a lychee tree at the Christiana High School in Manchester on October 11, at the World Food Day National Ceremony and Exhibition. From left are Chairman of the school's Board, Dr. Hansel Gillman, Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) President, Lenworth Fulton, Custos Rotulorum for the parish of Manchester, Garfield Green, and Councillor of the Mandeville Division, Jones Oliphant. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries of Jamaica published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 02:03:03 UTC