Ministry of Industry Commerce Agriculture and Fi : Export Complex Manager Dalton Hastings explains export process to Hon. J.C. Hutchinson

06/14/2019 | 10:14pm EDT

Dalton Hastings (left), Export Complex Manager, Plant Quarantine/Produce Inspection Branch, Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries (MICAF), explains export process to (from left) the Hon. J.C. Hutchinson, Minister without Portfolio, MICAF, Christine Wong of the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Damian Rowe, Senior Plant Quarantine/SPS Enquiry Point Officer, and Dermon Spence, Acting Permanent Secretary, MICAF , at the official ceremony for the export of Jamaican mangoes to the USA on June 13, 2019. Some 12, 000 pounds of mangoes, representing 800 boxes, were shipped to the USA.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries of Jamaica published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2019 02:13:08 UTC
