Ministry of Industry Commerce Agriculture and Fi : Farmers receive pineapple suckers under productivity programme

In keeping with its Production and Productivity Programme, aimed at increasing production of strategically selected crops and livestock for local consumption but with export potential, the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, through the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) distributed some 70,000 pineapple suckers to farmers in the western parishes of St Elizabeth, Hanover, Westmoreland St. Ann, Clarendon and St. James on Thursday, August 15. Attachments Original document

