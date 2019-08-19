Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Industry Commerce Agriculture and Fi : Farmers receive pineapple suckers under productivity programme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 01:52pm EDT

In keeping with its Production and Productivity Programme, aimed at increasing production of strategically selected crops and livestock for local consumption but with export potential, the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, through the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) distributed some 70,000 pineapple suckers to farmers in the western parishes of St Elizabeth, Hanover, Westmoreland St. Ann, Clarendon and St. James on Thursday, August 15.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries of Jamaica published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 17:51:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:33pLI KA-SHING : UK pubs operator Greene King agrees to £4.6 billion Hong Kong offer
RE
02:27pSTATE TRADING OF BHUTAN : Notice inviting tender for conducting organizational development exercise for STCBL
PU
02:24pECB determined to act on medium-term inflation outlook - Rehn
RE
02:22pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : USDA Issues Packers and Stockyards Complaint Against Petaluma Livestock Auction Yard, Inc. and Manuel A. Brazil
PU
02:22pTEXAS BANKERS ASSOCIATION : HUD Issues Proposal Aligning ‘Disparate Impact' Rule with Court Ruling
PU
01:53pTop CEOs say companies should put social responsibility above profit
RE
01:52pMINISTRY OF INDUSTRY COMMERCE AGRICULTURE AND FI : Farmers receive pineapple suckers under productivity programme
PU
01:49pTrump Calls for a Big Fed Rate Cut, Again Criticizes Central Bank Chairman -- 2nd Update
DJ
01:48pTrade Finance Insurer Hit With U.S. Sanctions Penalty
DJ
01:17pBLM BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT : schedules coal lease sale for Perry and Morgan Counties, Ohio
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump 'not ready' for China trade deal, dismisses recession fears
2ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Microsoft, Nvidia team up for more realistic visuals on Minecraft game
3NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : CEO Under Fire Over Drug Data
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : DB-Cash management goes digital
5BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION : BROWN FORMAN : U.S. whiskey exporters struggle after year of EU tariffs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group