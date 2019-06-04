Ministry of Industry Commerce Agriculture and Fi : Hon. J.C. Hutchinson views corn sham at RADA's St. Bess Agri-Fest

Theressa Ewers of the Knoxwood Production and Marketing Organisation, speaking with the Hon. J.C. Hutchinson, Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, about corn sham on display at the Rural Agricultural Development Authority St. Bess Agri-Fest held at the SDC Complex in Santa Cruz, St. Elizabeth, on May 31. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries of Jamaica published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 20:47:10 UTC