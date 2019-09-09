Ministry of Industry Commerce Agriculture and Fi : Launch of the publication Breadfruit Germplasm Collection

Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Hon. Audley Shaw (left) takes keen interest in the gluten free breadfruit flour being shown to him by Director of the Jeffrey Town Farmers Association, Ivy Gordon, at the launch of the publication Breadfruit Germplasm Collection, at the University of the West Indies (UWI) St. Augustine Campus, authored by Professor Laura B. Roberts-Nkrumah, at the UWI, Mona Campus on September 3. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries of Jamaica published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 21:41:02 UTC