Ministry of Industry Commerce Agriculture and Fi : MICAF Celebrates Increase in Exports

A number of Jamaican companies are experiencing a rise in the exportation of their products amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries (MICAF) congratulates manufacturers and exporters who have seized the opportunities that have arisen.

