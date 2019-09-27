Ministry of Industry Commerce Agriculture and Fi : Minister Floyd Green discusses breadfruit with Author Andrea Whyte

Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Floyd Green (2nd left), discusses breadfruit drink with Author Andrea Whyte (2nd right); her son Dr. Norman Whyte (right); and Deputy Director, Institute of Jamaica, Nicole Patrick-Shaw, at the Institute of Jamaica, East Street, downtown Kingston, on Monday, September 23, 2019. Isle Bites Limited in collaboration with the Institute of Jamaica hosted a book launch of Breadfruit Recipes: Sweet and Savoury by Andrea Whyte. The aim of the book is to educate and motivate consumers, as well as elevate the use of breadfruit. Attachments Original document

