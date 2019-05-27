Ministry of Industry Commerce Agriculture and Fi : Minister J.C. Hutchinson discusses bamboo vase at Hanover Agriculture Show

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon J.C. Hutchinson, discusses bamboo vase with Michael Palmer of Classique Stemz, manufacturer of bamboo and wood products, at the 4th staging of the Hanover Agricultural Show held in Lucea, Hanover, on May 25. Attachments Original document

