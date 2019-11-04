Ministry of Industry Commerce Agriculture and Fi : Minister J.C. Hutchinson discusses red peas grown locally

Hon J.C. Hutchinson (right), Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, and Damion Young, CEO, Home Grown Produce, discuss red peas grown locally at the launch of Home Grown Produce's red peas project on November 1, 2019 in Spalding, Clarendon. The project is aimed at increasing the production of red peas in Jamaica. Attachments Original document

