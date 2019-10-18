Ministry of Industry Commerce Agriculture and Fi : Minister Shaw and student Vanessa Plummer plant lychee tree

Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Hon. Audley Shaw (left), assists Vanessa Plummer to plant a lychee tree at the Christiana High School in Manchester on October 11, at the World Food Day National Ceremony and Exhibition. At right is Principal of Christiana High School, Leecent Wallace. Attachments Original document

