Ministry of Industry Commerce Agriculture and Fi : Minister Shaw greets IMF's Mission Chief Uma Ramakrishnan

Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Audley Shaw (left), greets Mission Chief, International Monetary Fund (IMF), Uma Ramakrishnan, during a meeting at the Ministry's New Kingston offices on Thursday, September 12, 2019. The meeting was held to discuss matters relating to the agricultural sector.

