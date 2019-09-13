Ministry of Industry Commerce Agriculture and Fi : Minister Shaw meets with IMF team

Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Audley Shaw (left), along with (from second left) Mission Chief, International Monetary Fund (IMF), Uma Ramakrishnan; Chief Technical Director at the Ministry, Monique Gibbs; Economist, IMF, Aleksandra Babii; Resident Representative, IMF, Karim Youssef; Senior Advisor, Office of Executive Director at the IMF, Courtney Williams; Chief Technical Director for Special Projects at the Ministry, Roy McNeil; and Senior Economist, IMF, Jeff Danforth (background), during a meeting at the Ministry's New Kingston offices on Thursday, September 12, 2019. The IMF team met with Minister Shaw to get an update on the agricultural sector, ALEX, the tree planting programme, dormant funds, among other issues pertaining to the Ministry. Attachments Original document

