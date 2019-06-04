Ministry of Industry Commerce Agriculture and Fi : Parish Agricultural Manager Nathan Samuels discusses Scotch bonnet pepper seedlings

Nathan Samuels (right), Parish Agricultural Manager, Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) St. Elizabeth, discusses Scotch bonnet pepper seedlings with the Hon J. C. Hutchinson, Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, during a tour of Intrepid Farm's display at the RADA St. Bess Agri-Fest in Santa Cruz, St. Elizabeth, on May 31. At left is Sannashae Watson of Intrepid Farm Jamaica Limited. Attachments Original document

