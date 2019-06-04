Ministry of Industry Commerce Agriculture and Fi : Parish Agricultural Manager Nathan Samuels discusses Scotch bonnet pepper seedlings

Log in
Parish Agricultural Manager Nathan Samuels discusses Scotch bonnet pepper seedlings

06/04/2019 | 04:48pm EDT

Nathan Samuels (right), Parish Agricultural Manager, Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) St. Elizabeth, discusses Scotch bonnet pepper seedlings with the Hon J. C. Hutchinson, Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, during a tour of Intrepid Farm's display at the RADA St. Bess Agri-Fest in Santa Cruz, St. Elizabeth, on May 31. At left is Sannashae Watson of Intrepid Farm Jamaica Limited.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries of Jamaica published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 20:47:10 UTC
