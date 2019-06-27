Ministry of Industry Commerce Agriculture and Fi : Shaw reiterates call for investments into specific crops

Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Hon. Audley Shaw (second right) listens attentively as Trade Winds Citrus Limited Managing Director, Peter McConnell, explains the process of filling juice boxes during a tour of the company's Bog Walk plant in St. Catherine on June 26. From (left) looking on are; Marketing Coordinator, Keresha Ferguson, and Brand Manager of Trade Winds Citrus Limited, Lauren Mahfood.

Above Body 27 Jun 2019 communications

Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Hon. Audley Shaw, is reiterating a call for investments to be made in the growth of certain fruit tree crops in order to reduce Jamaica's high food import bill.

The crops include soursop, guava and West Indian cherry.

'We have the climatic conditions and the established historical conditions that we can produce them on a large industrial scale,' he said.

The Minister was speaking at a tour of the farm and factory of Trade Winds Citrus Limited in Bog Walk, St. Catherine, on Wednesday (June 26).

The company is responsible for the production of the Tru Juice line of beverages.

Minister Shaw expressed delight at the growth and development of the business and congratulated its Managing Director, Peter McConnell, for the investments made to transform his family's business.

Noting the company's interest to expand into dairy production, Minister Shaw is to meet with the relevant parties to include a technical team from the Ministry to discuss a proposal for the possible importation of high-yielding cows from a Central American country to boost local milk production.

Several years ago, Jamaica produced 60million litres of milk per year, which has now been reduced to 14 million litres per year. Approximately 70 per cent of the country's milk is being imported as powder.

'I have to treat this as a matter of great urgency…we have to really get down into this in a granular way. I am going to be working closely with them (all involved) to see if we can break through with this,' the Minister said.

He also pointed to the initiative being undertaken by Seprod, which inked a deal with Nestlé Jamaica Limited, Nestlé Trinidad and Nestlé Caribbean Incorporated, to start producing milk products for local and regional distribution.

The farm and factory tour, which was organised by the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association, saw the touring party observe Trade Wind Citrus Limited's pineapple and citrus operations as well as the packaging of the company's signature natural juices.

Its purpose was to showcase the unleashing of investments the company continues to make in the agricultural sector in order to drive economic growth and sustainability for Jamaica.

-30-