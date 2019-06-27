Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Industry Commerce Agriculture and Fi : Shaw reiterates call for investments into specific crops

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 06:41pm EDT

Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Hon. Audley Shaw (second right) listens attentively as Trade Winds Citrus Limited Managing Director, Peter McConnell, explains the process of filling juice boxes during a tour of the company's Bog Walk plant in St. Catherine on June 26. From (left) looking on are; Marketing Coordinator, Keresha Ferguson, and Brand Manager of Trade Winds Citrus Limited, Lauren Mahfood.

Above Body
27 Jun 2019 communications

Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Hon. Audley Shaw, is reiterating a call for investments to be made in the growth of certain fruit tree crops in order to reduce Jamaica's high food import bill.
The crops include soursop, guava and West Indian cherry.
'We have the climatic conditions and the established historical conditions that we can produce them on a large industrial scale,' he said.
The Minister was speaking at a tour of the farm and factory of Trade Winds Citrus Limited in Bog Walk, St. Catherine, on Wednesday (June 26).
The company is responsible for the production of the Tru Juice line of beverages.
Minister Shaw expressed delight at the growth and development of the business and congratulated its Managing Director, Peter McConnell, for the investments made to transform his family's business.
Noting the company's interest to expand into dairy production, Minister Shaw is to meet with the relevant parties to include a technical team from the Ministry to discuss a proposal for the possible importation of high-yielding cows from a Central American country to boost local milk production.
Several years ago, Jamaica produced 60million litres of milk per year, which has now been reduced to 14 million litres per year. Approximately 70 per cent of the country's milk is being imported as powder.
'I have to treat this as a matter of great urgency…we have to really get down into this in a granular way. I am going to be working closely with them (all involved) to see if we can break through with this,' the Minister said.
He also pointed to the initiative being undertaken by Seprod, which inked a deal with Nestlé Jamaica Limited, Nestlé Trinidad and Nestlé Caribbean Incorporated, to start producing milk products for local and regional distribution.
The farm and factory tour, which was organised by the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association, saw the touring party observe Trade Wind Citrus Limited's pineapple and citrus operations as well as the packaging of the company's signature natural juices.
Its purpose was to showcase the unleashing of investments the company continues to make in the agricultural sector in order to drive economic growth and sustainability for Jamaica.
-30-

Disclaimer

Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries of Jamaica published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 22:40:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:56pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON JUDICIARY : 52 California Water Districts, Organizations Support Bipartisan Drought Bill
PU
06:44pDeutsche Bank passes Fed stress test in boost for its U.S. operations
RE
06:41pMINISTRY OF INDUSTRY COMMERCE AGRICULTURE AND FI : Shaw reiterates call for investments into specific crops
PU
06:41pIRBEA PRESS RELEASE : Climate Action Plan ambition welcomed but needs to be reinforced with bioenergy support measures – IrBEA
PU
06:30pU S MORTGAGE INSURERS : USMI Statement on Statement on President Trump's Executive Order on Housing Affordability
PU
06:16pTwitter to deemphasize, label politician tweets that break rules
RE
06:15pFEDERATED FARMERS OF NEW ZEALAND : Economic Week - June 28
PU
06:11pMexican president says Pemex secures $8 billion multi-bank loan
RE
05:59pAPI-PA : Largest Ever Impact Tax Collections and Disbursements From Natural Gas Producers Benefit Communities Across State
PU
05:56pU.S. Banks Lift Dividends, Buybacks After Fed Approves Capital Plans
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Boeing sees fix for latest 737 MAX software flaw in September
2UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC : Boeing sees fix for latest 737 MAX software flaw in September
3BANK OF AMERICA : Deutsche Bank passes Fed stress test in boost for its U.S. operations
4APPLE : APPLE : design chief Jony Ive, Steve Jobs' confidant, to leave and start own firm
5ADIDAS : 'AN AWESOME FEELING': Paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player inks deal with Adidas

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About