Ministry of Industry Commerce Agriculture and Fi : Signing of contract for production of red peas

From right, Alfred Tenn, farmer, Damion Young, CEO, Home Grown Produce, and Mellody Garwood, Coordinator, Top Burnt Ground Women Farmers Group, sign contract for production of red peas at the launch of the Home Grown Produce Red Peas Project on November 1, 2019 in Spalding, Clarendon. The project is aimed at increasing the production of red peas in Jamaica. Witnessing the proceedings are (from left) Alexi Reid, Chief Agronomist, and Hon. J.C. Hutchinson, Minister without Portfolio, both at the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries. Attachments Original document

