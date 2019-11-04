Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Industry Commerce Agriculture and Fi : Signing of contract for production of red peas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 06:30pm EST

From right, Alfred Tenn, farmer, Damion Young, CEO, Home Grown Produce, and Mellody Garwood, Coordinator, Top Burnt Ground Women Farmers Group, sign contract for production of red peas at the launch of the Home Grown Produce Red Peas Project on November 1, 2019 in Spalding, Clarendon. The project is aimed at increasing the production of red peas in Jamaica. Witnessing the proceedings are (from left) Alexi Reid, Chief Agronomist, and Hon. J.C. Hutchinson, Minister without Portfolio, both at the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries of Jamaica published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 23:29:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:00pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Xi hosts banquet for guests attending intl import expo
PU
06:54pUnder Armour cuts revenue forecast; federal probe weighs on shares
RE
06:53pOccidental to slash spending after swinging to loss
RE
06:30pGerman minister casts doubt on Huawei participation in 5G build-out
RE
06:30pPREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC : 2019/11/05Premier calls for joint efforts to keep East Asian cooperation on right track
PU
06:30pMINISTRY OF INDUSTRY COMMERCE AGRICULTURE AND FI : Minister J.C. Hutchinson discusses red peas grown locally
PU
06:30pMINISTRY OF INDUSTRY COMMERCE AGRICULTURE AND FI : Signing of contract for production of red peas
PU
06:25pU.S. House Democrats to continue probe after Boeing testimony
RE
06:05pSoftBank to tighten governance at start-ups after WeWork debacle - FT
RE
05:40pAUSTRALIAN PSI® : Services sector improves in October
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LYFT, INC. : LYFT : Uber posts wider quarterly loss as costs rise, shares drop nearly 7%
2SEMAFO INC. : SEMAFO: Cash Flow from Operating Activities before Changes in non-Cash Working Capital of $50 Mi..
3HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference - Audit Committee
4HOIST FINANCE AB (PUBL) : HOIST FINANCE PUBL : has received commitment from CarVal for a rated Italian securit..
5SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT INTERNATIONAL, IN : SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group