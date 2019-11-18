Ministry of Industry Commerce Agriculture and Fi : Students participate in goat scramble at the 20th staging of the Minard Livestock Show and Beef Festival

Students participating in goat scramble at the 20th staging of the Minard Livestock Show and Beef Festival at Minard Estate in St. Ann on November 14, 2019. Held under the theme Empowering Youths through Livestock Production for National Development, the annual show is aimed at restoring confidence in the livestock sector, following the downturn in the sector in the 1990s. Attachments Original document

