Ministry of Industry Commerce Agriculture and Fi : World Bank Country Representative to Jamaica Galina Sotirova bids farewell

Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Hon. Audley Shaw (left), greets outgoing World Bank Country Representative to Jamaica, Galina Sotirova during a farewell visit to the Ministry's St. Lucia Avenue offices in New Kingston on August 27. Minister Shaw and Ms. Sotirova discussed her new posting in the United States and projects the Bank has with Jamaica in Agriculture such as the Promoting Community-based Climate Resilience in the Fisheries Project. Attachments Original document

