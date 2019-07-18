Ministry of Industry Commerce Agriculture and Fi : “Zero Tolerance!” – Green Sends Strong Message to Praedial Larcenists

State Minister in the Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Ministry, Hon. Floyd Green (2nd left), shares in the symbolic handover of a semen bank , during the joint annual general meeting of the Jamaica Red Poll Cattle Breeders Society and Jamaica Black Cattle Breeders Society at the Minard Estate in St. Ann on July 17. Others (from left) are, Chairman of the Jamaica Red Poll Cattle Breeders Society, Martin Hopwood, member Dr. Karl Wellington and veteran cattle breeder, Robin Crum Ewing.

'I am sending a clear signal; we are going to be taking a zero tolerance approach. So, for those who are in this business (selling agricultural goods) ensure you have your proof in relation to where you have purchased your meat.'

Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Floyd Green says that the Ministry is embarking on a renewed initiative to tackle the issue of praedial larceny, which will target the market places.

Minister Green explained that a person selling meat must provide proof of origin. He indicated that there will also be stronger enforcement of the Agricultural Produce Receipt Book System, which is in place to verify that goods were legitimately purchased from a farmer or vendor.

He was speaking at the joint annual general meeting (AGM) of the Jamaica Black Cattle Breeders Society and the Jamaica Red Poll Cattle Breeders Society, at Minard Estate in St. Ann on July 17.

'We are going to embark on a new drive to target the end user. If you cut off the market I believe, then we will treat effectively with praedial larceny', Minister Green stated, as he emphasized that the Ministry will be working closely with the police to arrest the issue of praedial larcenists.

He informed that there will be a reintroduction of a Praedial Larceny Unit in the Ministry, which will be furnished with significant resources to combat the long-standing issue.

Minister Green also spoke to a proposal that increases the age of motor trucks imported to the island from 7 to 10 years. He said the Cabinet is now in receipt of the proposal, which seeks to address a longtime lobby by farmers across the island.

Currently vehicles being imported to the island by farmers should not exceed eight years.

During the AGM, a brochure entitled Conservation of Jamaica's Cattle Breeds was handed over to the societies as well as a semen bank to Bodles Research Station, which contains over 1,300 straws of semen from 11 sire lines of the Jamaica Red Poll breed of cattle.

