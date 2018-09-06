Ministry of Industry Investment and Commerce of J : Chairman Robert Rainford discusses KMJ bamboo products with Hon. Audley Shaw and Executive Director Stephen Wedderburn

Robert Rainford (right), chairman, Bamboo Industry Association of Jamaica, discusses KMJ bamboo products with (from left) Stephen Wedderburn, Executive Director of Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ), Hon. Audley Shaw (right), Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, and Khadesha Whyte, manufacturer of KMJ sauces, pickles and seasonings, at the media launch for the Caribbean International Bamboo Symposium, held at the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries' New Kingston offices on September 5. In the background is Dr. Carey Wallace, Executive Director of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF). The symposium will be hosted by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture & Fisheries, BSJ , the International Network for Bamboo and Rattan, the TEF, the Bamboo Industry Association of Jamaica, and JBDC at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston, November 27-29, 2018, under the theme 'Bamboo: An Economic High Value Chain Resource for the Caribbean'.