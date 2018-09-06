Log in
Ministry of Industry Investment and Commerce of J : Hon. Audley Shaw speaking with CEO Valerie Veira and Chairman Robert Rainford at the media launch for the Caribbean International Bamboo Symposium

09/06/2018 | 06:02pm EDT

Hon. Audley Shaw (right), Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, speaking with (from left) Valerie Veira, Chief Executive Officer, Jamaica Business Development Corporation, and Robert Rainford, chairman, Bamboo Industry Association of Jamaica (BIAJ), at the media launch for the Caribbean International Bamboo Symposium, held at the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries' (MICAF) New Kingston offices on September 5. The symposium will be hosted by the MICAF, the Bureau of Standards Jamaica , the International Network for Bamboo and Rattan, the Tourism Enhancement Fund, the BIAJ, and the JBDC at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston, November 27-29, 2018, under the theme 'Bamboo: An Economic High Value Chain Resource for the Caribbean'.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce of Jamaica published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 22:01:05 UTC
