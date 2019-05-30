Ministry of Infomation and Communications of S : Deputy Minister Hoang Vinh Bao meets the delegation of US Trade Representative

Deputy Minister Hoang Vinh Bao expressed his pleasure to receive the delegation of US Trade Representative visited and worked in Vietnam to promote bilateral relations between the two countries. In addition, he also appreciated the interest, information sharing and suggestions from the US during the process of the Ministry of Information and Communications to draft the Decree 06/2016/ND-CP.

At the meeting, Mr. Karl Ehlers stated some contents that US businesses are interested in the draft.

Deputy Minister Hoang Vinh Bao said that the process of developing the Decree was carried out in accordance with the State's regulations and Vietnam's commitment to international organizations, with seminars and consultation as well as suggestions of domestic and foreign organizations. Currently, the Ministry of Information and Communications is still in the process of studying international management experiences to ensure the management purpose while affiliating the development of technology and new services.