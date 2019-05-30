Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Infomation and Communications of S : Deputy Minister Hoang Vinh Bao meets the delegation of US Trade Representative

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 11:54pm EDT

Deputy Minister Hoang Vinh Bao expressed his pleasure to receive the delegation of US Trade Representative visited and worked in Vietnam to promote bilateral relations between the two countries. In addition, he also appreciated the interest, information sharing and suggestions from the US during the process of the Ministry of Information and Communications to draft the Decree 06/2016/ND-CP.

At the meeting, Mr. Karl Ehlers stated some contents that US businesses are interested in the draft.

Deputy Minister Hoang Vinh Bao said that the process of developing the Decree was carried out in accordance with the State's regulations and Vietnam's commitment to international organizations, with seminars and consultation as well as suggestions of domestic and foreign organizations. Currently, the Ministry of Information and Communications is still in the process of studying international management experiences to ensure the management purpose while affiliating the development of technology and new services.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Infomation and Communications of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 03:53:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:22aMexico cenbank board member says this is 'game changer' after U.S. tariff threat
RE
12:22aAsian automaker shares hit as Trump threatens Mexico with tariffs
RE
12:20aAsian automaker shares hit as Trump threatens Mexico with tariffs
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aHard for Xi, Trump to make progress on trade - former China central bank chief
RE
12:11aHARD FOR XI, TRUMP TO MAKE PROGRESS ON TRADE : former China central bank chief
RE
12:08aTrump Threatens Tariffs on Mexican Imports in Response to Migrant Surge -- 3rd Update
DJ
05/30Tariff wars - duties imposed by Trump and U.S. trading partners
RE
05/30MINISTRY OF INFOMATION AND COMMUNICATIONS OF S : Deputy Minister Hoang Vinh Bao meets the delegation of US Trade Representative
PU
05/30Hong Kong's April home prices rise at quickest pace in six years
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Inflatable angry emoji looms over Facebook annual meeting as users vent frustratio..
2AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC : Major Hollywood studios may reconsider Georgia business over abortion law
3AMAZON.COM : EXCLUSIVE: Amazon interested in buying Boost from T-Mobile, Sprint - sources
4Oil falls to two-month lows on small U.S. crude stock draw, trade war worries
5GAP : GAP : cuts profit forecast after 'extremely challenging' quarter; shares slump 11%
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About