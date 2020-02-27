Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Infomation and Communications of S : Vietnam - South Korea strengthened cooperation in ICT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 10:43pm EST

At the meeting, Ambassador Park Noh-wan said that the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and South Korea over the past years had developed strongly, especially in the field of information and communication through activities on policy consultancy, training information security experts, establishing Vietnam-Korea IT cooperation centers in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, especially many Korean ICT enterprises are increasing investment in Vietnam like Samsung, Lotte, etc.

The Ambassador also mentioned the Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Information and Communications of Vietnam and the Ministry of Science, Technology and Information and Communications of Korea on promoting cooperation in the context of the Industrial Revolution 4 signed in 2018 and expressed that the two sides would work together to implement the signed contents.

Regarding 5G mobile network, Ambassador Park Noh-wan said that Korea was the world leader in commercializing 5G in 2019 with a total of 5 million 5G subscribers at present and expected this number would be increased to 10 million by the end of 2020. The Korean side is eager to hear about Vietnam's information and preparations related to the commercialization of 5G.

Minister Nguyen Manh Hung affirmed that the Government and the Ministry of Information and Communications of Vietnam welcomed and supported the positive move of Korea in investing in Vietnam in the field of ICT and committed to promoting cooperation between Vietnamese and Korean businesses in these areas.

Minister Nguyen Manh Hung proposed organizing seminars and forums for Vietnamese ICT enterprises to introduce their products in Korea. Regarding the 5G mobile network, the Minister said that Vietnam had implemented 5G pilot in 2019 and would commercialize 5G by 2020. The Ministry of Information and Communications wants businesses to research and produce Vietnamese 5G equipment in corporation with South Korea ones. South Korea's KT and SK can cooperate with Vietnamese mobile businesses to develop new applications on the 5G platform.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Infomation and Communications of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 03:42:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
11:43pYen soars as investors stampede to safety
RE
11:40pJPMORGAN RESTRICTS GLOBAL TRAVEL TO PROTECT AGAINST VIRUS : Bloomberg News
RE
11:31pIndonesia central bank intervenes to guard rupiah against coronavirus fears
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:04pWorld stocks set for worst week since 2008 as virus stokes recession fears
RE
11:04pWorld stocks set for worst week since 2008 as virus stokes recession fears
RE
11:03pWorld stocks set for worst week since 2008 as virus stokes recession fears
RE
10:55pJapan's Abe says ready to protect economy from coronavirus impact
RE
10:48pTrump eyes talks with Japan to ensure access to titanium sponge
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. : Thyssenkrupp sells elevator unit for $18.7 billion to Advent, Cinven consortium
2BEYOND MEAT, INC. : Beyond Meat posts profit miss, dragged by investment, marketing costs; shares fall
3Oil-rich Alberta sees lower budget deficit in 2020-21, bets on recovery in crude prices
4MYLAN N.V. : MYLAN N : warns of possible drug shortages, financial hit due to coronavirus
5B2GOLD CORP. : B2GOLD : Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results and Record 2019 Annual Gold P..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group