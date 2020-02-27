Ministry of Infomation and Communications of S : Vietnam - South Korea strengthened cooperation in ICT

At the meeting, Ambassador Park Noh-wan said that the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and South Korea over the past years had developed strongly, especially in the field of information and communication through activities on policy consultancy, training information security experts, establishing Vietnam-Korea IT cooperation centers in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, especially many Korean ICT enterprises are increasing investment in Vietnam like Samsung, Lotte, etc.

The Ambassador also mentioned the Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Information and Communications of Vietnam and the Ministry of Science, Technology and Information and Communications of Korea on promoting cooperation in the context of the Industrial Revolution 4 signed in 2018 and expressed that the two sides would work together to implement the signed contents.

Regarding 5G mobile network, Ambassador Park Noh-wan said that Korea was the world leader in commercializing 5G in 2019 with a total of 5 million 5G subscribers at present and expected this number would be increased to 10 million by the end of 2020. The Korean side is eager to hear about Vietnam's information and preparations related to the commercialization of 5G.

Minister Nguyen Manh Hung affirmed that the Government and the Ministry of Information and Communications of Vietnam welcomed and supported the positive move of Korea in investing in Vietnam in the field of ICT and committed to promoting cooperation between Vietnamese and Korean businesses in these areas.

Minister Nguyen Manh Hung proposed organizing seminars and forums for Vietnamese ICT enterprises to introduce their products in Korea. Regarding the 5G mobile network, the Minister said that Vietnam had implemented 5G pilot in 2019 and would commercialize 5G by 2020. The Ministry of Information and Communications wants businesses to research and produce Vietnamese 5G equipment in corporation with South Korea ones. South Korea's KT and SK can cooperate with Vietnamese mobile businesses to develop new applications on the 5G platform.