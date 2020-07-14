Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russian Fe : In Irkutsk Region, police suppressed the illegal supply of ethyl alcohol

In the course of a complex of operational-search measures, officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region identified and suppressed a large channel for the supply of illegal alcohol to the region.

On the eve of an operation in the city of Vikhorevka, detectives, with the power support of SOBR fighters of the Rosgvardia, identified 10 men who had unloaded cardboard boxes from the heavy truck. They contained five-liter containers with an alcohol-containing liquid marked with the labels 'Ethyl Alcohol'. Samples of the liquid were sent to the Forensic Center of the MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk region for research.

As a result, law enforcement officers seized from illegal trafficking more than 5 thousand bottles with a total volume of 25 tons.

The police also identified the consignee. It turned out to be a local resident involved in the illicit trafficking of alcohol-containing products. In his actions, there are signs of a corpus delicti provided for in part 2 of Article 171.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation 'Illegal production and (or) trafficking of ethyl alcohol, alcoholic and alcohol-containing products, committed in an especially large amount'.