Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russian Fe : Operation of clandestine oil refinery was suppressed in Saratov Region

05/25/2020 | 10:03am EDT

'Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Saratov Region, with the participation of the FSB and the Rosgvardia, detained a man suspected of illegal entrepreneurship in oil refining.

During an inspection organized by police officers, a clandestine oil refinery was found in the territory of the industrial zone of the Engelssky District. It was revealed that the oil refinery was of an increased hazard class and was not included in the register of hazardous production facilities, and the owner did not have relevant permits.

In addition, in the immediate vicinity of the production, a pit was found to dump hydrocarbon processing waste. It was dug in the ground and disguised as a landfill for construction waste.

Inquiry Division of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration 'Engelsskoye' initiated criminal cases on the features of an offense stipulated by part 1 of Article 171 and part 1 of Article 254 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search measures, police officers detained a local resident on suspicion of committing the crime.

According to preliminary data, the amount of damage from soil pollution exceeds 2 million rubles, and the income from illegal entrepreneurial activities amounted to more than 6 million rubles.

Currently, investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity at the object found,' said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

Disclaimer

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 14:02:06 UTC
