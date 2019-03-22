On 20 March 2019, State Secretary Björn Böhningwelcomed Mexico's Ambassador Rogelio Granguillhome Morfinto the Federal Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs. State Secretary Böhning recalled that as G20 partners the two countries had initiated important international labour market and social policy initiatives over the past few years. He added that he was delighted about Mexico's interest in continuing its close cooperation with Germany.

The talks focused on the topics of youth employment and vocational training, and especially on support for young people during the transition from school to work and on the design of vocational training systems oriented towards the needs of the labour market. Ambassador Granguillhome highlighted that the new government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador aims to strengthen education for and the social inclusion of disadvantaged groups of the population. He also promised support for the ongoing cooperation of both countries on the immigration of Mexican professional caregivers to Germany.