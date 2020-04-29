Log in
Ministry of Mines of Republic of India : Mineral Production during February 2020 (Provisional)

04/29/2020 | 06:28am EDT

The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of February,2020 (Base: 2011-12=100) at 123.7, was 10.0% higher as compared to the level in the month of February,2019. The cumulative growth for the period April- February,2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year has been (+) 1.9 percent. Mining & Mineral Statistics Division of Indian Bureau of Mines functions as the nodal agency for statistics on mineral sector and releases this information.

Production level of important minerals in February,2020 were: Coal 780 lakh tonnes, Lignite 47 lakh tonnes, Natural gas (utilized) 2257 million cu. m., Petroleum (crude) 24 lakh tonnes, Bauxite 2190 thousand tonnes, Chromite 395 thousand tonnes, Copper conc. 5 thousand tonnes, Gold 162 kg, Iron ore 239 lakh tonnes, Lead conc. 32 thousand tonnes, Manganese ore 276 thousand tonnes, Zinc conc. 142 thousand tonnes, Apatite & Phosphorite 136 thousand tonnes, Limestone 327 lakh tonnes, Magnesite 11 thousand tonnes and Diamond 2720 carat.

The production of important minerals showing positive growth during February,2020 over February,2019 include: 'Zinc conc.' (33.2%), 'Iron ore' (31.3%), 'Chromite' (18.2%), 'Lead conc.' (14.2%), 'Coal' (11.7%), 'Limestone' (4.5%), 'Manganese ore' (3.3%), 'Lignite' (2.6%) and 'Bauxite' (1.3%). The production of other important minerals showing negative growth is: 'Copper conc.' [(-) 60.7%], 'Gold' [(-) 29.6%], 'Natural gas (utilized)' [(-) 9.6%], 'Petroleum (crude)' [(-) 6.4%] and 'Phosphorite' [(-) 1.8%].

*****

RJ/NG

Disclaimer

Ministry of Mines of the Republic of India published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 10:27:18 UTC
