Ministry of Mines of Republic of India : Mineral Production during February 2020 (Provisional)

The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of February,2020 (Base: 2011-12=100) at 123.7, was 10.0% higher as compared to the level in the month of February,2019. The cumulative growth for the period April- February,2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year has been (+) 1.9 percent. Mining & Mineral Statistics Division of Indian Bureau of Mines functions as the nodal agency for statistics on mineral sector and releases this information.
Production level of important minerals in February,2020 were: Coal 780 lakh tonnes, Lignite 47 lakh tonnes, Natural gas (utilized) 2257 million cu. m., Petroleum (crude) 24 lakh tonnes, Bauxite 2190 thousand tonnes, Chromite 395 thousand tonnes, Copper conc. 5 thousand tonnes, Gold 162 kg, Iron ore 239 lakh tonnes, Lead conc. 32 thousand tonnes, Manganese ore 276 thousand tonnes, Zinc conc. 142 thousand tonnes, Apatite & Phosphorite 136 thousand tonnes, Limestone 327 lakh tonnes, Magnesite 11 thousand tonnes and Diamond 2720 carat.
The production of important minerals showing positive growth during February,2020 over February,2019 include: 'Zinc conc.' (33.2%), 'Iron ore' (31.3%), 'Chromite' (18.2%), 'Lead conc.' (14.2%), 'Coal' (11.7%), 'Limestone' (4.5%), 'Manganese ore' (3.3%), 'Lignite' (2.6%) and 'Bauxite' (1.3%). The production of other important minerals showing negative growth is: 'Copper conc.' [(-) 60.7%], 'Gold' [(-) 29.6%], 'Natural gas (utilized)' [(-) 9.6%], 'Petroleum (crude)' [(-) 6.4%] and 'Phosphorite' [(-) 1.8%].
