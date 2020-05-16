Ministry of Mines of Republic of India : Mineral Production during March 2020 (Provisional)

The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of March,2020 (Base: 2011-12=100) at 132.7, was exactly the same as compared to the level in the month of March,2019. The cumulative growth for the period April- March,2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year has been (+) 1.7 percent. It is released by Mining & Mineral Statistics Division of Indian Bureau of Mines.

Production level of important minerals in March,2020 were: Coal 958 lakh tonnes, Lignite 42 lakh tonnes, Natural gas (utilized) 2323 million cu. m., Petroleum (crude) 27 lakh tonnes, Bauxite 1634 thousand tonnes, Chromite 582 thousand tonnes, Copper conc. 11 thousand tonnes, Gold 153 kg, Iron ore 204 lakh tonnes, Lead conc. 26 thousand tonnes, Manganese ore 181 thousand tonnes, Zinc conc. 117 thousand tonnes, Apatite & Phosphorite 133 thousand tonnes, Limestone 272 lakh tonnes, Magnesite 8 thousand tonnes and Diamond 3213 carat.

The production of important minerals showing positive growth during March,2020 over March,2019 include: 'Chromite' (15.9%), 'Iron ore' (8.3%) and 'Coal' (4.3%) . The production of other important minerals showing negative growth is: 'Gold' [(-) 42.5%], 'Manganese ore' [(-) 38.0%], 'Lead conc.' [(-) 26.3%], 'Zinc conc.' [(-) 24.9%], 'Limestone' [(-) 23.0%], 'Lignite' [(-) 16.9%], 'Copper conc.' [(-) 16.2%], 'Natural gas (utilized)' [(-) 15.2%], 'Bauxite' [(-) 9.4%], 'Phosphorite' [(-) 6.8%] and 'Petroleum (crude)' [(-) 5.5%].

