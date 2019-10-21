Log in
Ministry of National Defense of People Repub : China promotes peace, denounces hegemony at Xiangshan forum

10/21/2019 | 03:26am EDT

The 9th Beijing Xiangshan Forum officially opened on Monday with a congratulatory message from Chinese President Xi Jinping sent to the opening ceremony of the forum, expressing China's commitment to advancing cooperation through dialogue, promoting peace though cooperation and safeguarding development through peace.

'We have called for equal-footed dialogue and consultation, engaged in the building of various security dialogue mechanisms, and expanded security partnership and cooperation,' Xi said in the message, noting that maintaining lasting peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific meets the shared interests of countries in the region and requires the wisdom and contribution of all.

In the face of complicated security threats, countries need to stick together and uphold the UN-centered international system, Xi said. 'It is our shared responsibility to improve the new type of security partnership, build a security architecture fitting the regional reality, and more effectively promote enduring peace and common security in the Asia-Pacific region,' he said.

Chinese State Councilor and Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony, in which he blasted hegemony and power politics, saying that right choices must be made between peace and war, cooperation and confrontation, communication and isolation as well as win-win and zero-sum competitions.

International security system and order are facing serious challenges, and it is the common will of countries from all over the world to maintain mutual trust and realize mutual benefit, Wei said at the opening ceremony.

China resolutely safeguards its sovereignty, security and development interests, and the reunification of the motherland is the righteous path and secession can only lead to a dead end.

He stated that China is the only large country in the world that has not yet achieved complete reunification, and to solve the Taiwan question and achieve complete reunification of the motherland is the general righteous trend and the aspirations of the people, which no one nor any force can stop. China is committed to promoting the peaceful development of cross-Straits relations and the process of China's peaceful reunification, but China will never allow Taiwan secessionists to make reckless moves or external forces to intervene in its internal affairs.

South China Sea islands and the Diaoyu Islands and affiliated islands are China's inherent territory and 'we can't lose an inch of the land left by our ancestors.' Wei noted that China is fully confident in its ability to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests and provide strategic support for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Intervening in regional affairs, meddling in other countries' internal affairs, inciting a 'color revolution' and even subverting the legitimate political power of other countries are the real source of regional chaos and wars, he pointed out. Wanton interference is unpopular and only mutual respect will lead the world to live in harmony.

All countries, big or small, strong or weak, rich or poor, are equal members of the international community and have the right to choose their own development path, he said. China advocates that all countries in the world respect each other and treat each other equally, not to bully the small, oppress the weak, or have precedence over others.

Wei emphasized that China does not attach any political conditions to its exchanges with other countries or require other countries to choose sides, and does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries or impose its will on others.

Disclaimer

Ministry of National Defense of the People's Republic of China published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 07:25:04 UTC
