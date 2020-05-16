Ministry of National Defense of People Repub : Chinese, Malaysian defense ministers talk over phone

Log in
Chinese, Malaysian defense ministers talk over phone

05/16/2020 | 12:21pm EDT

BEIJING, May 16 -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe held phone talks with the Malaysian Defense Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Friday afternoon.

Speaking of China's efforts in dealing with the COVID-19, General Wei said that facing the unexpected epidemic, under the strong leadership of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) with Chairman Xi Jinping as the core, China has adopted scientific and accurate policies, and achieved a significant strategic victory after arduous struggle.

China has made tremendous efforts and contributions to the global pandemic prevention and control, which demonstrates the thought of building a community with a shared future for mankind as well as China's sense of responsibility as a major country, Wei said. However, politicians of some countries smeared China over pandemic-related issues, seriously violating international morality and undermining the overall international campaign against the pandemic, Wei continued.

General Wei also declared that China firmly supports Malaysia for its efforts in combating COVID-19 epidemic and is willing to provide assistance within its power. In addition to controlling the epidemic, the two militaries should maintain communication and promote pragmatic cooperation in various fields, jointly protecting regional peace and stability, Wei added.

Sabri expressed admiration and congratulations of the Malaysian side to China's achievements in combating epidemic, and thanked the Chinese government and military for donating epidemic prevention supplies to and sharing experience with Malaysia.

The Malaysian Government attaches great importance to relations with China and is willing to work with the Chinese side to elevate level of cooperation in various fields including defense cooperation, Sabri said.

Disclaimer

Ministry of National Defense of the People's Republic of China published this content on 17 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2020 16:20:05 UTC
