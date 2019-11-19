Ministry of National Defense of People Repub : Chinese defense chief addresses ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus in Thailand

BANGKOK, Nov. 19 (ChinaMil) -- The 6th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defense Ministers' Meeting (ADMM)-Plus was held successfully in Bangkok, Thailand on Monday afternoon. Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe delivered a speech at the meeting.

In his speech, Gen. Wei said that the new vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security initiated by Chinese President Xi Jinping offers whole new ideas for exploring a path of security featuring joint contribution, shared platform and shared benefits.

All countries involved shall strive to achieve common security, comprehensive security, cooperative security and sustainable security, by working hand in hand, taking multi-faceted measures, enhancing consultation and mutual trust, and paying attention to future development, Gen. Wei said.

Gen. Wei stated that the world is undergoing changes unseen in a century, and in face of various security threats and challenges, China is willing to work with the participating countries to push forward the steady advancement of the ADMM-Plus mechanism, deepen and strengthen pragmatic cooperation, enhance personnel exchanges, so as to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, and maintain security, stability and lasting peace in the Asia-Pacific region.

The meeting adopted a joint statement on promoting partnership for sustainable security.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the Chinese defense minister met separately with defense ministers of the United States, Australia, South Korea, New Zealand, Malaysia and Indonesia, and exchanged views with his counterparts from above countries on enhancing military communication and cooperation as well as issues of common concern.