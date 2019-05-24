Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of National Defense of People Repub : Chinese peacekeeping engineers kick off supply route construction for South Sudan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 06:33am EDT

By Wang Jiahui and Jia Fangwen

WAU, May 24 (ChinaMil) -- The upgrading of the supply route from Wau to Aweil undertaken by the 9th Chinese peacekeeping engineer contingent to South Sudan kicked off on May 22 in Wau, a city in northwestern South Sudan.

The 'Wau-Aweil' supply route has a total length of 143 kilometers and is an important traffic line in South Sudan. Shabby, crushed by vehicles and eroded by rain, some parts of the routine were cut by ravines and gullies. Therefore, it's hard for vehicles to travel, seriously affecting normal transportation and restricting local economic and social development.

Kepler, mayor of a town in Wau City, said at the groundbreaking ceremony that the 'Wau-Aweil' supply route not only facilitate the travel of residents along the route, but also boost the sales of mangoes of Aweil, which is known as the 'Mango City'. Therefore, the supply route from Wau to Aweil is a route to development, a route to prosperity, and even a route to dream.

The relevant personnel in charge of the route project said that the upgrading of the supply route will bring more benefits to the people of and promote peace and development in South Sudan. In the future, the Chinese peacekeeping forces will continue making greater contributions to preserving regional peace and prosperity, and to building a community of shared future for mankind.

Disclaimer

Ministry of National Defense of the People's Republic of China published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 10:32:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:58aWORLD BANK : Georgia Boosts Investment in Energy Sector, with World Bank Support
PU
06:51aJapan more downbeat on growth, but sees no change to tax hike plan
RE
06:33aMINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE OF PEOPLE REPUB : Chinese peacekeeping engineers kick off supply route construction for South Sudan
PU
06:31aECB's Rehn says role of banks as finance providers is eroding in Europe
RE
06:26aPolitical Risks Loom Over European Markets
DJ
06:23aU.S.-China trade war key to Japan's tax hike decision-ruling party exec
RE
06:20aStocks climb on muted trade hopes, sterling yo-yos as PM May quits
RE
06:19aGlobal stocks climb on muted trade hopes, sterling yo-yos as PM May quits
RE
06:13aUK retailers report weakest sales in a decade - CBI
RE
06:13aJSC GAZPROM NEFTEKHIM SALAVAT : 1st stage maintenance complete at the Oil Refinery
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. regulator sees approval of Boeing 737 MAX to fly as soon as late June - s..
2CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : Retailer Casino's shares rebound after Rallye gets protection from creditors
3S&P 500 : Trump says 'dangerous' Huawei could be included in U.S.-China trade deal
4HUNTER DOUGLAS NV : HUNTER DOUGLAS : ACQUIRES STORES-DISCOUNT.COM
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Signals Cuts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About