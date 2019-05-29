Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of National Defense of People Repub : Nation to strengthen military ties with Vietnam

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 09:24pm EDT

HANOI -- The People's Liberation Army will work with its Vietnamese counterpart in strengthening exchanges, facilitating cooperation and enhancing coordination and mutual trust, a senior Chinese military official said on Monday.

State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe made the remark during an official visit to Vietnam. It was the first visit by a Chinese defense minister to the country in three years.

During his meeting with Vietnam's National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan in Hanoi, Wei said both countries have upheld their traditional friendship with a solid foundation, and bilateral ties have seen steady development in recent years thanks to the joint efforts of leaders from both countries.

Both have produced fruitful results in exchanges and cooperation in various fields, he said, calling it a development worth cherishing.

Constructive relations will promote the positive development of the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership and contribute more to maintaining regional peace and stability, Wei added.

Ngan said Vietnam has consistently made its relationship with China one of its priorities in foreign affairs, and will not forget the massive support China gave for the Southeast Asian country's causes of national liberation, construction and renovation.

She said the relationship is growing with positive momentum, and that Vietnam's National Assembly will support the development of military-to-military relations.

Ngan said she hoped the two militaries will engage in close coordination, enhance collaboration under multilateral mechanisms, create a peaceful and stable environment for socioeconomic growth for both nations and become a key pillar for developing the comprehensive strategic partnership.

Next year will be the 70th anniversary of the establishment of formal diplomatic ties between China and Vietnam. Vietnam will also become the new chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Song Yinghui, an expert on Southeast Asia from the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, said China-Vietnam relations have improved by 'leaps and bounds' over the past 40 years, particularly in recent years.

After becoming the new chair of ASEAN next year, she said, Vietnam will likely maintain its current peaceful and stable relationship with China, which is in the interests of both countries as well as the region.

'China-ASEAN relations have seen noticeable improvement recently, which has a lot to do with the chair nation,' she said. Singapore was the ASEAN chair last year, followed by Thailand this year. Both are on good terms with China.

'ASEAN countries often try to maintain a balanced foreign relationship with big nations, and focus on regional security and economic growth,' she said. 'We scholars, and the world, will be very interested to see what role Vietnam will play as ASEAN chair.'

Disclaimer

Ministry of National Defense of the People's Republic of China published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 01:23:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05/30Taking aim at U.S., China says provoking trade disputes is 'naked economic terrorism'
RE
05/30BOJ policymaker warns against 'reckless' easing to reach price goal
RE
05/30Taking aim at U.S., China says provoking trade disputes is 'naked economic terrorism'
RE
05/30BOJ policymaker warns against 'reckless' easing to reach price goal
RE
05/30Oil prices gain after fall in U.S. crude inventories
RE
05/30New Zealand unveils spending boost in 'wellbeing' budget; cuts 2019 growth forecast
RE
05/30Japan business lobby urges sales tax hike to proceed as planned
RE
05/30FCA, Renault face tall odds delivering on cost-cutting promises in merger
RE
05/30Papua New Guinea Elects James Marape as Prime Minister
DJ
05/30ABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Private house approvals fall in April (Media Release)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : 737 MAX may not return to service until August - IATA head
2CHEVRON CORPORATION : EXXON SHAREHOLDERS REJECT RESOLUTIONS ON CLIMATE AND SEPARATING CEO: chairman
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Boeing aims for first flight of 777X in late June - sources
4WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : EXCLUSIVE: Disney CEO says it will be 'difficult' to film in Georgia if abortion l..
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Textract

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About