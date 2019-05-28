Ministry of National Defense of Socialist Repu : NA Chairwoman highly values Vietnam-China defence ties

(Bqp.vn) - National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan received Chinese State Councillor and Defence Minister Wei Fenghe, who is on an official visit to Vietnam, in Hanoi on May 27.

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (R) receives Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe. (photo: Hong Pha)

The host leader reiterated that Vietnam always treasures the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China, which is a consistent viewpoint in its foreign policy.

Relations between the two Parties and countries, including between the Vietnamese NA and the National People's Congress of China, have been developing, resulting in encouraging outcomes in all aspects, from politics, trade, investment, to locality-to-locality cooperation and people-to-people exchange.

On the sidelines of regional and international parliamentary forums, delegations of the Vietnamese and Chinese parliaments have regularly met to discuss issues of shared concern, Chairwoman Ngan noted.

At the meeting. (photo: Hong Pha)

At the meeting, Minister Wei said his visit aims to help implement Vietnamese and Chinese leaders' common perceptions on the enhancement of the strategic trust and relations, thereby helping to develop bilateral ties in a stable and healthy manner.

He noted the countries have sustained the upward trend in their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, affirming that China is ready to join hands with Vietnam to realise their leaders' common perceptions and increase cooperation in different fields, including between the legislative bodies.

Briefing his host on the outcomes of the talks with Vietnamese Defence Minister Ngo Xuan Lich, Wei said the two sides agreed to coordinate actively with each other to realise Vietnamese and Chinese leaders' common perceptions on bilateral friendship reinforcement. They also witnessed the signing of cooperation documents on military medicine and staff training, and the presentation of medical equipment.

Chairwoman Ngan applauded the talks' outcomes, stressing the importance of cooperation between the two defence ministries and the two militaries. She also highly valued the militaries and ministries' role in maintaining a peaceful and stable environment for each country's development and bilateral relations.

She recognised the two ministries' effective implementation of important cooperation mechanisms like the border defence exchanges, and asked both sides to continue working together to carry out cooperation mechanisms and increase coordination at international and regional forums.

On this occasion, Minister Wei conveyed an invitation from Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Li Zhanshu to Chairwoman Ngan to pay an official visit to the country.