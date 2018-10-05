Log in
Ministry of National Defense of Socialist Repu : To promote defense cooperation between Vietnam and the United States

10/05/2018 | 06:03am CEST

(Bqp.vn) - On October 4, Defense Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich hosted a delegation from the United States, led by Assistant Secretary of Defense for Asian and Pacific Affairs Randall Schriver.

General Ngo Xuan Lich receiving the U.S Delegation. (Photo: Thuy Linh)

At the reception, General Ngo Xuan Lich emphasized that the relationship between Vietnam and the United States has been developing strongly in many fields such as politics, foreign affairs, economics, trade, investment etc. Particularly, the bilateral defense relationship has been strengthened and achieved positive results through the official visit of the two countries' defense ministers. General Ngo Xuan Lich also thanked the United States for coordinating with Vietnam to complete the dioxin detoxification project at Da Nang airport, pledging to continue supporting Vietnam with the same project at Bien Hoa airport, as well as supporting to Vietnam in UN peacekeeping activities, education and training, military medicine, humanitarian assistance…

For his part, US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Asian and Pacific Affairs Randall Schriver thanked General Ngo Xuan Lich for the reception and gave him a brief on the outcomes of the Vietnam - US Defense Policy Dialogue 2018 held earlier on the same day. He expressed his hope that the United States and Vietnam will actively promote bilateral cooperation in the coming time in line with the two countries' comprehensive partnership.

The Vietnam - US Defense Policy Dialogue 2018. (Photo: Thuy Linh)

Prior to that, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh, Deputy Defence Minister and US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Asian and Pacific Affairs Randall Schriver co-chaired the Vietnam - US Defense Policy Dialogue 2018.

The both sides in a joint photo. (Photo: Thuy Linh)

In the dialogue, the two sides discussed the contents of cooperation within the framework of comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and the United States, exchanged issues of mutual concern, and agreed about the direction of bilateral defense relations in the coming time according to the agreements signed between the two defense ministries.

Disclaimer

Ministry of National Defense of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 04:02:01 UTC
